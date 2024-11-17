Elemental
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Nuclear at China Speed: An interview with François Moran
While the world stands poised for a nuclear renaissance, China has already been going at it. How can we learn from China's fast buildout and what could…
Oct 12
•
Angelica Oung
26
5
September 2025
Taiwan must fight on for Nuclear
Taiwan voted "yes" but the referendum to restart the 3rd Nuclear Power Plant didn't reach the binding threshold. The fight for the Atom on Silicon…
Sep 15
•
Angelica Oung
11
3
August 2025
Taiwan's Nuclear Boomerang
In a cross-post from Taipology, we take a look at Taiwan's upcoming Nuclear Referendum.
Aug 22
•
Angelica Oung
22
3
Taiwan's Energy Puzzle: Report
This report examines Taiwan’s energy future; and its progress, ambitions and options in decarbonisation and electrification.
Aug 12
•
Angelica Oung
2
1
July 2025
What's going on in Iran?
The IAEA issued a report criticizing Iran's "lack of co-operation." Just days later, Israeli strikes started hitting Iran.
Jul 4
•
Angelica Oung
11
2
April 2025
Nuclear Wasted
After fighting radiophobia for decades, the pro-nuclear community now has to contend with a new problem: nukebros too cavalier about radiation
Apr 15
•
Angelica Oung
23
6
March 2025
World First: Thorium Molten Salt Reactor in China confirmed
How big a deal is it that the world’s first MSR since Oak Ridge has been running for a while now in the Gobi Desert?
Mar 28
•
Angelica Oung
35
5
February 2025
Estonia Cuts the Cord
The Baltic States officially disconnected from the Russian power grid. Will their quest for energy independence take them to a nuclear future?
Feb 10
•
Angelica Oung
28
9
In Jevons we trust?
In the wake of DeepSeek’s “Sputnik Moment”, the AI-driven thesis that hypercharged recent nuclear development faces a stern challenge
Feb 1
•
Angelica Oung
24
7
January 2025
Top Nuclear News of 2024
Is this the year nuclear finally became cool?
Jan 3
•
Angelica Oung
21
2
November 2024
Good COP, Bad COP: Reflections from Baku
Halfway through COP29, more questions than answers remain about how the conference will stand up to the task of uniting the world in the fight against…
Nov 17, 2024
•
Angelica Oung
9
4
October 2024
The Problem with Dumping the Pump
The BWRX-300 uses natural circulation so that it can ditch pumps. But what if that’s a bad thing?
Oct 27, 2024
•
Angelica Oung
14
9
© 2025 Angelica Oung
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts