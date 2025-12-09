Elemental

Elemental

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Facemire's avatar
Jon Facemire
Dec 10

The deregulation has started. The Sunset Rule gets rid of the aircraft impact assessment https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/12/03/2025-21785/the-sunset-rule. Designing a plant to withstand a 737 is quite expensive, and this should significantly reduce costs for smaller reactors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Goronwy Price's avatar
Goronwy Price
Dec 9

Rinse and repeat has been proven by the French (Messemer) in the 1970s and in China with their AP1000 clone. Korea going down the same track. In each case costs dramatically reduce as iterations increase. Even the last reactor at Vogtle was much cheaper than the earlier ones. That said private innovation is a path on which America excels and Oklo, TerraPower and others also provide a route to lower cost and faster deployment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Angelica Oung · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture