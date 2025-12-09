Where were you, anon, when Oklo stocks were at about ten bucks a share? If you are a regular reader of this newsletter, you probably knew about them back in the day, that would be most of 2024. If you didn’t buy the stock, I suspect it’s not because you didn’t know about the company, but you knew too much.

Perhaps you even read Kerrisdale Capital’s scathing “Fission Impossible” note on Oklo in November 2024 where the startup was raked over the coals for what I thought at the time were very reasonable objections. “No Regulator-approved design, no revenue for years, and no proven commercial viability for its 15-50MWe microreactors. It was a “story stock” that “sold the market on inflated unit economics while grossly underestimating the time and capital it will take to commercialize its product.”

Ladies and Gentleman, Oklo’s stock, which Kerrisdale thought was so grotesquely overvalued that they shorted it, was at a mere $25.20 a share the week Kerrisdale published the note. And if they followed through on their short position they would have seen hideous pain as the stock started surging all the way to $55.49 a share in early February 2025. It pulled back sharply from there, before surging AGAIN mid-2025 reaching the dizzying height of $163.39 a share in mid-October.

A second correction still leave the stock at the time of writing at $104.80, more than four times the price it was at when Kerrisdale said to short it because it sucks.

I suspect that Kerrisdale is probably correct in the shortcomings of Oklo they pointed out in their note. But do you want to be right about a company or do you want to make money? I certainly feel the FOMO.

My goodness! Even at current valuations, which is off-peak, Oklo’s market cap is US$16.25 billion with a B! Theranos’ peak valuation around 2013-14 was only US$9 billion.

Hot rocks are hot

I’ve been advocating for nuclear energy for about four years now, and frankly, compared to the folks who’s been at it since before Fukushima I feel like a Johnny-come-lately. Frankly, this is kind of like becoming a Boston Red Sox fan in 2003 right before the Curse of the Bambino was broken in 2004.

When I got started, 100% wind water solar Renewable Bros still broadly ruled public discourse. I don’t know if they are still out there somewhere promulgating their copperplate religion, but I haven’t heard them anywhere near as much. The world has changed completely. First, the world saw war, putting energy security front and center. Then the AI race got started and only two things in the world seems to matter: compute and energy. China’s got the edge on the energy front, while America’s got the better chips. All of a sudden, climate considerations started feeling almost quaint. There’s a race to reach the Sand God on the one hand and people dying in trenches on the other hand. Whether you were in Europe, North America or Asia or anywhere else…energy was on your mind and you wanted it to be firm first and clean and low-carbon as a nice-to-have.

Fabulous, right? As recently as 2022 I think Loan Program Office Big Boss Jigar Shah told me on twitter (I have a screenshot somewhere but can’t find it) that there won’t ever be an AP1000 project in the United States again unless Westinghouse shows that they can build them successfully somewhere else first like Poland. BOOM. it’s 2025 and under the Trump White House there is now overwhelming support for the AP1000. Something like $80 billion to go towards the supply chain, I believe.

The project to watch in the big reactor space is Fermi Energy, co-founded by former energy secretary Rick Perry. The plan is to build a 4 pack of AP1000s in the Texas panhandle. It’s not a power-producing plan, it’s a data-center plan. Now when that goes public I’ll be buying that, but so will everyone else. The smart thing: AP1000 is a proven design, they are going with Koreans to build the things and we know Koreans can build, they are going to also have solar and natural gas on site so they can start putting up data centers and making profit even before the nuclear phase of the project comes online. Smart!

Fermi won’t be the only one however. Watch this space.

More and more grids are saying “no” to data centers or asking them to “bring their own electricity” in the US. Even more so in Taiwan where I live. Can you believe you cannot site a data center above 5MW in North Taiwan? That’s like a data center for ants these days when we have the 5GW Hyperion getting thrown up by Meta in Louisiana.

An official policy reversal is coming I know it. Soon Taiwan, the last bastion of anti-nuclearism in East Asia, will have to fold or fall out of competitiveness.

Nuclear Mania and its consequences

After yelling into the wilderness about the benefits of nuclear and trying to get people excited about them, I now find myself just as often doing the opposite. The animal spirits of the market have decided that nuclear is “it” and money started surging into every available opportunity, of which there are not that many on the open market. As a result, sub-optimal companies are going to get overinflated in price.

I wish Oklo every chance of succcess. I’m sure they’ve worked very hard and it’s not their fault in a way that they just so happened to become the memestock of the moment. There are any number of nuclear related stocks that might be overinflated at the moment, not to mention smaller startups with little more than a powerpoint sucking up venture capital.

When Theranos got exposed, it was a clean scandal that didn’t affect the rest of biotech that much because it’s obvious that Elizabeth Holmes and friends lied and cheated.

Investors, on the other hand, are apparently buying big into Oklo and other nuclear memesstocks eyes wide-open. I assume. There’s no misdirection here. Just big bullish energy.

But I’m afraid that when dreams turn into nightmares, it’s not going to be the reputation of those individual companies that gets hurt, but nuclear energy in general. Again.

How to Curb the Enthusiasm without Killing the Vibes

And so I am in a bit of a quandary with regards to how to message to people. As an advocate I have the opposite problem of what I had even two years ago. How do I tell people that nuclear is very, very good, but it is very, very hard and it takes companies that are very experienced and patient…frankly best if they are state-backed…to pull it off?

And of course, there’s the possibility that I am the one that is wrong. There’s been root and branch efforts to reform regulation in the United States under the Trump administration. NEPA has been slashed and the NRC is walking around with a target on its back. In theory, this could lead to a more nimble regulatory process and a cash-rich regulation-lite environment that will see private nuclear startup flourish. I hope this would indeed be the case, but I don’t quite believe it yet.

I cannot tell you how much I would love to have next-generation reactors that truly delivers what Oklo and friends claims: cheap, factory-made, modular, low-maintenance energy.

Maybe all this is sour grapes from a lady who missed out on a sweet investment. But hey! My Cameco is doing OK at least. BTW, all of Cameco, the Canadian Uranium giant that owns half of Westinghouse, is worth $40.22 billion today: 2.5 Oklos.