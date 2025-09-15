The cost of not restarting nuclear

It’s been 418 day since Maanshan Unit 1 was shut down. Every minute since then, Taiwan continues to unnecessarily generate even more greenhouse gases, increase air pollution, and make people sick, while also increasing Taiwan’s dependency on imported coal.

35 loads of excess coal, 135 excess deaths, and a whopping 5,074,744 tons of carbon could have been avoided if they only kept it open.

You can see the impact of yourself, tracked in real time at savemaanshan.org, a website by the Anthropocene Institute team. It will soon be updated to reflect the fact that since then, Maanshan Unit 2 also closed.

It gave the dwindling anti-nuclear camp in Taiwan what they’ve always dreamed of…the “no-nuclear homeland.” But for the rest of Taiwan, it’s a nightmare of power scarcity, higher bills and burning ever more fossil fuels and breathing more polluted air.

The Referendum to save Maanshan

74% of Taiwanese voters voted “yes” on the Restart Third Nuclear Power Plant Referendum, a 3:1 win ratio. It was fairly consistant up and down the island, with no district anywhere where the “no” vote prevailed, including in Pingtung county where the 1,902MW Third Nuclear Power Plant at Maanshan was located.

So how come the referendum didn’t pass despite the clear majority? This is because Taiwan’s referendum laws require “yes” votes to exceed 25% of the total voting population in order to be binding. It’s very tough for stand-alone referendums not tied to a bigger vote to achieve this high level of turnout.

It’s hard for me to be objective writing about this one. I’ve been working hard with the upstart Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) to push this through, although we always knew the odds were against us.

I hope this post provides some perspective and inspiration to nuclear activists around the world. It’s a record for a battle well-fought…and the plan for the next one.

“If only it blew up earlier”

At the appreciation banquet held by the TPP to celebrate everyone who worked on pushing the referendum, Wang Bo-hui, one of the most senior and respected nuclear expert activists in Taiwan, sighed.

He was referring to the new gas unit at the Hsingda Natural Gas Power Station, which exploded into a 100-meter diameter fireball last week. The reason according to whistleblowers? Taipower was under pressure to bring the brand-new plant online because the grid was so tight and told engineers to push the plant in testing even though vibration levels were above normal. It caused a flange gasket to give out, causing a gas leak and explosion.

Taiwan is currently in a 10-day “alert” period for power as a result, with manufacturers in Southern Taiwan Technology Park — which includes a TSMC plant — especially nervous.

“I’m telling you, if this happened before the referendum, we would have gotten the turnout for sure,” said Wang. The explosion of the plant highlighted just how fragile Taiwan’s grid is, despite the anti-nuclear ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) continued denial that we are not in a power crunch.

Left: Me and Plant Manager Wang; Right: what Taiwan could have avoided if we didn’t shut down all our nuclear power plants

The Political Operative’s Perspective

Huang Shih-hsiow is a political analyst and commentator now, but he will always be known for being Taiwan’s top Nukebro

Political analyst Huang Shih-hsiow takes a different view: failing to clear the binding threshold despite such an impressive win-ratio is in fact a blessing in disguise.

“Had it passed, the [anti-nuclear ruling Democratic Progressive Party] could footdrag on it in all sorts of administrative ways. Even if it did open, they’ll say it’s the opposition that made us do it,” said Huang, “it’s healthier if they are made to confront the internal voices from within their party calling for a more balanced energy policy. In the long run, it’s better for every party in Taiwan to have a sane energy policy.”

“No excuses for the DPP”

KMT Lawmaking Machine Weng Hsiao-ling

Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Weng Hsiao-ling, who provided full support for the campaign, said she’s working on legislation right now to create a law to support SMR and Advanced nuclear reactors in Taiwan.

“I want to make sure the DPP have no excuses. We’ve already cleared the way to make sure there’s no legal or administrative roadblocks to restart our existing nuclear power plants. Now President Lai Ching-te said he’s more inclined towards ‘new nuclear.’ While I’m not sure exactly what he means but we are gonna make sure we have the right legislation in place so that whatever kind of nuclear power they decide they want to do, the legal framework is ready!”

The Little Party that Can

As a pro-nuclear activist, this is the first time I experienced working closely with a political party on a campaign as opposed to just trying to influence them from the outside. Working with a political party gives you resources and organizational muscle to do things you can’t on your own. For instance, the party brought in influential financial and legal experts to bolster the case to the Taiwanese people. And of course they have a bigger platform and base.

However, I would also consider nuclear activists to remind them that we also have something to offer to the right party: in the case of the TPP, their base are Gen-Z nerds and nerdettes. Going all-in on nuclear energy fired up their supporters and was the perfect fit for their slogan of being “rational, scientific and pragmatic.” I’m going to go as far as to say if there’s a nuclear energy Pop Quiz of different political parties world-wide, TPP members will probably come out on top at this point.

You know it’s official because it’s laminated

I was beyond honord to recieve a certificate of appreciation for my participation from TPP Chairman Huang Guo-chang.

“The referendum was a clear success because we allowed the voice of the people of Taiwan to be heard. It’s a resounding vote of confidence with three times more yes votes than no votes,” said Huang, “the fight for Maanshan will continue, and it’s just the start.”

Taiwan needs nuclear power…badly. The Taiwanese people also want nuclear power, as this referendum showed alongside any number of recent polls. And we will keep fighting for nuclear power both restarts and new-builds in Taiwan. Until when? Until there is enough!