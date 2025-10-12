Elemental

Yanliang Pan
8h

The Lianjiang NPP now under construction is kind of an "inland" plant in that it is 10km from the southern coast and is the first commercial NPP in China to feature cooling towers. Every other commercial plant hugs the coast and has direct access to seawater

smopecakes
1d

An interesting bit of nuclear info is that with current mine power sources the lower ore grades could result in CO2 LCAs of 40g/kWh by 2050, basically from grinding. I think that fuel costs would triple, though that would still be pretty affordable. This provides Candus with an interesting hedge against uranium prices that does differentiate them from similarly passive cooling capable AP-1000s for non-Canadian buyers.

As far as I could tell this effect should plateau with each level of ore grade existing in larger quantities. Land use effects of wind and solar may keep them higher - I recently read in a study that solar in Europe currently has a land use effect of 40-70g/kWh... and some wind turbines built on peat in Scotland a super stunning 1600g/kWh.

